TCR Live #155: The Bipartisan Erosion of Civil Liberties + Embrace of Technocracy

Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live. This week Derrick is breaking down his latest articles on the Palantir World Order and the ways in which Peter Thiel and Alex Karp of Palantir/Bilderberg Group have control of the Trump admin. Derrick also discusses a recent op-ed by the NY Times which correctly identifies the advance of tyranny as a bipartisan issue. Derrick also talks about a recent Executive Order by Trump moving closer to nationalization of the police. Finally, Derrick discusses the importance of doing your own research and why the corporate media is afraid of this.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-155/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

