TCR Live #154: Houston is Fluoride Free + Deportations, Gangs, and "Anti-Semitism"

Derrick Broze
Apr 11, 2025
Transcript

In this episode of The Conscious Resistance Live, Derrick Broze is back with more hard hitting investigative journalism and stories you need to know!

This week Derrick provides exclusive reporting on fluoride in Houston, Texas. Derrick also breaks down the latest national news on water fluoridation. In the second story he takes a nuanced look at the recent deportation of alleged Venezuelan and El Salvadorian gang members, and what the immigration policies mean in the broader context. Finally, Derrick looks a new story about designer babies.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-154-fluoride-deportations/

Authors
Derrick Broze
