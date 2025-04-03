Playback speed
TCR Live #153: Ritual Abuse Goes Unpunished + the REAL ID-Digital ID Connection

Derrick Broze
Apr 03, 2025
1
In the latest episode of The Conscious Resistance Live Derrick Broze is breaking down his latest articles on the Utah Ritual Abuse investigation, and the recent Trump Executive Order on elections.

Derrick will also share his thoughts on Trump's latest pick for CDC Director, and an update on the decade old story of Homan Square, an American black site.

All this and a conscious music video to end the night right!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-153/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

