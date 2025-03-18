Playback speed
TCR Live #152: DOGE Technocracy + The Yemen-Israeli Proxy War

Derrick Broze
Mar 18, 2025
Transcript

Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live bringing you hard hitting journalism, deep dives, and solutions.

In this episode Derrick will break down the following stories: Derrick will also share the latest updates on The Pyramid of Power, including our ongoing crowdfunding campaign.

  • DOGE as a Gateway to Technocracy

  • the Yemen-Israeli Proxywar

  • UK Free Speech Laws

  • Why We Need Emotional Maturity to Thrive

Show Notes:

Support here: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal

