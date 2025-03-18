TCR Live #152: DOGE Technocracy + The Yemen-Israeli Proxy War

Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live bringing you hard hitting journalism, deep dives, and solutions.

In this episode Derrick will break down the following stories: Derrick will also share the latest updates on The Pyramid of Power, including our ongoing crowdfunding campaign.

DOGE as a Gateway to Technocracy

the Yemen-Israeli Proxywar

UK Free Speech Laws

Why We Need Emotional Maturity to Thrive

Derrick will also share the latest updates on The Pyramid of Power, including our ongoing crowdfunding campaign.



Show Notes:

Support here: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal