TCR #167: Facial Recognition Threatens Privacy and Liberty of Americans

Derrick Broze
Nov 05, 2025

TCR #167: Facial Recognition Threatens Privacy and Liberty of Americans

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

This week’s stories include:

– National Guard “Quick Reaction Force”

– ICE & Facial Recognition

– New Study Links Cancer to COVID Shots

– the MAHA Deception on Autism

– Assassination in Mexico + US Military Action

Our featured artist for the night is Nattali Rize.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-167/

