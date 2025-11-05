TCR #167: Facial Recognition Threatens Privacy and Liberty of Americans
Brought to you by Civl.com
Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
This week’s stories include:
– National Guard “Quick Reaction Force”
– ICE & Facial Recognition
– New Study Links Cancer to COVID Shots
– the MAHA Deception on Autism
– Assassination in Mexico + US Military Action
Our featured artist for the night is Nattali Rize.
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-167/