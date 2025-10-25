Tackling Your Shadow & the Omni-Crisis with Christian Westbrook (Ice Age Farmer)

Derrick Broze is joined by researcher Christian Westbrook, former known as Ice Age Farmer, now reporting under the name Unshadowed. Christian discusses why he dropped out of public life for a couple years, including the attacks he faced. Christian also discusses his ongoing health battles and spiritual & philosophical journey. Christian shares his thoughts on how the Technocratic attack on the food supply has continued and what he thinks the public should be doing to prepare.

