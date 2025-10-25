Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Tackling Your Shadow & the Omni-Crisis with Christian Westbrook (Ice Age Farmer)

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Oct 25, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Derrick Broze is joined by researcher Christian Westbrook, former known as Ice Age Farmer, now reporting under the name Unshadowed. Christian discusses why he dropped out of public life for a couple years, including the attacks he faced. Christian also discusses his ongoing health battles and spiritual & philosophical journey. Christian shares his thoughts on how the Technocratic attack on the food supply has continued and what he thinks the public should be doing to prepare.

Follow Christian Westbrook

UNSHADOWED (IAF)
: https://substack.com/@unshadowed

Follow Derrick Broze: https://theconsciousresistance.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture