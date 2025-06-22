I hate to say it, but I told you so.



It doesn't bring me joy to acknowledge such a thing but so many of you on this platform (and elsewhere) told me Trump was a peace candidate and voting for him would prevent Kamala from starting WW3.



I told you that Trump's VP Vance has publicly stated he wanted to go after Iran and that Trump's Zionist backers wanted the same. I told you that this was a gateway to WW3 or at least a major conflict which is unprecedented in modern times.



I wish more of you would realize that voting isn't going to fix our problems. Never.



If you voted for Trump you are responsible for the bombing of Iran.



And to the simple minds responding with "so did you want Kamala?!" - you're literally a meme. Step out of the false left/right paradigm for the sake of humanity.



Unfortunately, turns out a lot of MAGA are just neocons 2.0.



Finally, If there are claimed attacks by "Iranian sleeper cells" be very skeptical. Don't fall for the hysteria.



And any of these attacks are the responsibility of Trump and his Zionist handlers.