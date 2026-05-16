Should You Call the Cops? and When? #SolutionsWatch

A listener writes in to ask when, if and how voluntaryists and the liberty minded should engage with representatives of the state. James recruits the Independent Media Alliance panel (and some special guests) to respond.

Panel guests:James Corbett of corbettreport.com

Ryan Cristian of TheLastAmericanVagabond.com

Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com

Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com

Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org

Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com

Etienne de La Boetie2 of TheArtOfLiberty.org

Larken Rose of TheRoseChannel.com

Jason Bermas of X