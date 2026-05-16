Should You Call the Cops? and When? #SolutionsWatch

A listener writes in to ask when, if and how voluntaryists and the liberty minded should engage with representatives of the state. James recruits the Independent Media Alliance panel (and some special guests) to respond.
Panel guests:James Corbett of corbettreport.com
Ryan Cristian of TheLastAmericanVagabond.com
Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com
Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup
Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com
Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org
Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com
Etienne de La Boetie2 of TheArtOfLiberty.org
Larken Rose of TheRoseChannel.com
Jason Bermas of X