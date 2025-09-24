Saying Goodbye to the Younger Me with All His Traumas and Sadness



Many of you know I have been working on my next book, an untitled memoir detailing my struggles with depression, suicide attempts, self-esteem issues, self-harm, drug addiction, and prison.



I recently found out my mom held onto the letters I wrote her from 2005-2008 while locked up. Her and I read through them and talked all about my journey.



Now, I am ready to let of them. I am giving them to the fire so I can completely release the lost, confused, hurt younger me who was not only suffering through so much pain, but caused others pain.



I am saying bye to who I used to call “Bad Guy Derrick”, and I am stepping further into the man I am today, at 40 years old.



Here’s a sample of a letter I wrote my mom to better understand my mindset:



“March 4, 2007



I was going to wait till your birthday to send this but I have a lot to say and I think it will help me to get this all out and be honest with myself and everyone. I don’t know why, but I hate myself. I really do. That’s the reason I always get depressed. And the reason I always need someone cause I don’t like myself and I’m not happy by myself.



I have started to understand the reason I don’t trust anyone, including myself, is because of Troy. He always lied to me when I was younger about everything. So I learned that everyone lied and figured that was the only way to live. To only please yourself.



And I guess the reason I have been angry with you is cause I thought you should have stayed with Troy instead of being with my stepdad. When I was younger I didn’t like him cause he wasn’t my dad and I felt like you betrayed Troy. So I guess I’ve held onto the anger, and over time it’s just turned into constant fighting between us.



I know you have felt ignored and hurt every time Troy would get out and I would rush to his side. And you were there the whole time but I treated you like it was your fault. I am sorry for that and for taking so long to realize it. That man has never given me anything but pain and confusion. I tried understanding him to understand myself. But I still don’t think he understands himself.



So I have to learn to understand myself before I go down the same path. I am not him and I am not going to be. That hurts to hear you say that to me. Whether you meant it or were just angry—it hurts me. I don’t want to make you feel guilty, or throw anything in your face. I just need to let you know what’s hurt me. So I don’t keep holding onto pain and anger, and so that we can have a better relationship.



I want to do so many things with my life but I’m not the strongest person and get discouraged easily. The way you say things, or seem angry at me makes me want to give up. It just makes me feel like I’m not doing anything right or I’m worthless. Troy had me thinking I wasn’t deserving of a dad and the way I hear you say things makes me think maybe I’m just a mistake.



I’m 22, I’m supposed to be becoming an adult, but I feel like I am still a child, an emotional wreck. I’m understanding myself more and more every day.



I knew it would take a 2nd time to get it right. I knew I was going back to the same things. It’s just hard for me to open up to people. But I want to be able to get along with you. I don’t know if you really meant it, and if you are really turning your back on me, but if you are, I’m not asking you for anything.”



If you’re holding onto things from your past I encourage you to let them go!