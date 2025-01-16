I just finished interviewing Dr. Ron Paul.

I asked him about his thoughts on the libertarian movement, Samuel E. Konkin III, Israel's influence on politics, 9/11, Bitcoin and Monero, whether he endorsed Trump or not, his role in DOGE, Elon's Starshield spy satellite program, Peter Thiel's influence on politics and donations to his presidential campaigns.

The only question I intended to ask but didn't get to was about his thoughts on secret societies.