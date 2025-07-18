Revolution Through Music - 33 on The Last American Vagabond

Check out my latest interview with Ryan discussing my music as 33. This is one of the first extended interviews I've done explaining the inspiration and goals of my music. #33IsHere



”Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his musical career as “33“, how this has overlapped and intertwined with his passionate activism and journalism, and his experiences throughout his journey of combining the two. We discuss how it all started and what drove him to create the type of conscious music that he does today, and the events in his life that propelled him into the work he now does. We also discuss the current partisan madness, and the many important changes taking place that go unacknowledged for those lost within it.”

Follow 33: https://33ishere.com