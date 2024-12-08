Friends,

Since the Syrian civil war is back in the news, it might be worth revisiting all of the reports I and TCRN have released over the years. Rest assured, there is more going on than what we are being told in the MSM.

April 2017: Former Department of Defense Science Adviser Debunks Claims of Syrian Chemical Attacks

January 2017: U.S. Rep Tulsi Gabbard Visits Syria, Confirms “No Moderate Rebels”

April 2018: #NoWarWithSyria Houston Street Action

April 2018: Dissecting the Syrian Conflict

April 2018: Examining the Evidence for Chemical Attack in Syria

April 2018: Examining Ground Reports From Syria

July 2018: New Report Finds No Trace of Nerve Agent at Site of Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria

September 2018: John Kerry Lies When Questioned About Supporting Al Qaeda in Syria

May 2019: They Are Lying To You About Syria (Again)

November 2019: OPCW Whistleblower Destroys Douma Gas Attack Theory

December 2019: Newsweek Journalist Resigns After Censorship on Syria Whistleblower

December 2019: Former Newsweek Journalist Exposes Coverup of False Flag

December 2019: Why Won’t THEY Talk About This Story?

December 2019: #2 Most Important Story 2019: The Truth About Syria

October 2020: Whistleblowers Continue to Expose Syria F Flag, Media Silent!



