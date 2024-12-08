Friends,
Since the Syrian civil war is back in the news, it might be worth revisiting all of the reports I and TCRN have released over the years. Rest assured, there is more going on than what we are being told in the MSM.
April 2017: Former Department of Defense Science Adviser Debunks Claims of Syrian Chemical Attacks
January 2017: U.S. Rep Tulsi Gabbard Visits Syria, Confirms “No Moderate Rebels”
April 2018: #NoWarWithSyria Houston Street Action
April 2018: Dissecting the Syrian Conflict
April 2018: Examining the Evidence for Chemical Attack in Syria
April 2018: Examining Ground Reports From Syria
July 2018: New Report Finds No Trace of Nerve Agent at Site of Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria
September 2018: John Kerry Lies When Questioned About Supporting Al Qaeda in Syria
May 2019: They Are Lying To You About Syria (Again)
November 2019: OPCW Whistleblower Destroys Douma Gas Attack Theory
December 2019: Newsweek Journalist Resigns After Censorship on Syria Whistleblower
December 2019: Former Newsweek Journalist Exposes Coverup of False Flag
December 2019: Why Won’t THEY Talk About This Story?
December 2019: #2 Most Important Story 2019: The Truth About Syria
October 2020: Whistleblowers Continue to Expose Syria F Flag, Media Silent!
Stay tuned for a new article on the latest developments!