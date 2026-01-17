REPLAY: TLAV/The Conscious Resistance Fundraiser - 1/16/25

Note: This is a replay of the TLAV-TCR Fundraiser from Friday January 16th, 2026. Check out the livestream and see many folks from the independent media pop in, including James Corbett, Dennis Kucinich, Charlie Robinson, Taylor Hudak, Robert Inlakesh, Carey Wedler, Hrvoje Moric, Steve Poikonen, Brian from HighImpactFlix, and so many more. Thanks to everyone who invested and those will after watching this awesome stream!



Due to the unprecedented level of censorship, financial suppression, and lawfare, Ryan Cristian, founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond, and Derrick Broze, founder and editor of The Conscious Resistance Network and lead writer for The Last American Vagabond, are conducting a fundraiser livestream on January 16, 2025 at 12pm CT.

Invest here: https://www.givesendgo.com/TLAV-CR-Fundraiser

We are sending out an invite to any of our friends and colleagues who wish to join (so anyone could pop in). We will be discussing current events, upcoming projects, and plans for the future, and Derrick will also be sharing details on upcoming investigations for TLAV and TCRN that will be funded by your financial support.

We will also be giving away numerous items to those who donate at varying levels (stickers, t-shirts, signed books, survival gear, seeds from our garden, signed microphone, and more) and engaging with the audience for Q&A.

Thank you for all the support you have given us over the years. Please join us on the 16th of this new year and help support genuinely independent media at one of the most alarming and convoluted times in the nation’s history.

