On January 12, 2019, Jason Bassler (The Free Thought Project) and I organized the United for Common Ground Summit in Houston, Texas.

This was one of the first coordinated attempts to unite activists, indie journalists, and podcasters who had been purged in October 2018 from social media and could see that this was just the beginning.

The gathered featured representatives from some of the biggest indie media accounts at the time, including Nick Bernabe with The Anti Media, Mnar Adley with MintPress News, Ford Fischer of News2Share, Justin Harvey of We Are Change Orlando, reps from G3, and others from various accounts and websites.

Shout to Rachel Blevins for being the only news outlet to report on the gathering while she was with RT.

I see many people setting themselves up for the same mistakes we made pre-2018 - namely, becoming dependent on big tech for reach and income.

I know us veterans are still out here working hard to reach the masses. Thanks to those who have been supporting all along.



Learn more about the United for Common Ground Summit in this interview.