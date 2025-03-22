Friends,



Back in September I launched the 45-day Exit and Build Challenge as a way to offer alternative solutions to voting in the US election, or being apathetic/black pilled and thinking all is hopeless.



Over 7 weeks I offered solutions in the areas of food, money, technology, education, and more as we explored how to apply the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective. I first outlined this strategy in my 2020 book, How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State, and since that time the concept has been adopted by many solutions-focused activists.



We received many positive responses and stories of people sharing how the challenge helped them incorporate the concept into their daily lives.



I am excited to announce that today we are launching the official 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge landing page so you can conveniently find all the videos, tips, and strategies from the challenge in one location!

If you have been wanting to step “out of the Matrix” and begin living a free and rewarding life, this is the challenge for you!

Over 45 days you gain clarity on where to start and to know what common challenges you may encounter.

You will also gain practical solutions you can apply today and track your progress throughout the challenge. This challenge is completely self-paced for your convenience so you can fit it into your busy schedule.



Don't wait, get started today and see how your life is improved by taking charge of your future!



