Reclaiming Our Future Against AI Data Centers (Derrick Broze & Hakeem Anwar on Geopolitics & Empire)

Derrick Broze and Hakeem Anwar discuss the rapid expansion of AI data centers and the rising surveillance state. They introduce ReclaimFuture.com, a platform designed to help citizens map local data centers that threaten utility prices, water supplies, and digital privacy. The conversation highlights a growing movement of mass non-compliance against technologies like license plate readers and biometric tracking. The speakers argue that these infrastructure projects are part of a transnational technocracy that spans both Western and BRICS nations, requiring a unified, grassroots response. To combat this, they are organizing a national day of local activism on August 1st to encourage community-led resistance. They emphasize that achieving data privacy and preserving resources depends on people power and education rather than relying on global political shifts.

Reclaim Our Future https://reclaimfuture.com

AI Data Center Map https://aidatacentermap.org

The Conscious Resistance https://theconsciousresistance.com

Derrick Broze X https://x.com/DBrozeLiveFree

Derrick Broze Substack https://derrickbroze.substack.com

Take Back Our Tech https://takebackourtech.org

TBOT Substack https://tbot.substack.com

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn