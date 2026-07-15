Announcing Reclaim Our Future: A Nonpartisan National Day of Action Against Data Centers



Join Reclaim Our Future on August 1st for a National Day of Action Against Data Centers.



Visit ReclaimFuture.com for more details and to organize an event!



Independent journalists and activists are coming together to launch a National Day of Action Against Data Centers on Saturday August 1st, focused on protests, rallies, marches, teach in's and educational events around the rapid build out of hyperscale AI data centers.



ROF aims to build a non-partisan, non-violent alliance of activists, advocates, independent media outlets, individuals, influencers, and organizations who are ready to hit the streets and raise our voices. We believe it's time to collectively take a stand against the rapid acceleration in data center development.



"While some movements are focused on exclusively speaking to Conservatives or Liberals, we are willing to work with left, right, center, and politically homeless Americans who feel betrayed by both parties, " co-founder and independent journalist Derrick Broze said. "We are a non-violent, nonpartisan movement that opposes the expansion of data centers because of the threats to the environment and wildlife, the expansion of surveillance, and in the interest of a human-centered future."



We stand for a future and a world where the health of humanity, the environment, and wildlife takes precedence over the unchecked expansion of hyperscale AI-focused data centers.



We stand firmly against hyperscale data centers and AI tools which will disempower humanity, cause further destruction to the natural world, and increase the ability for state and corporate surveillance.



We demand local officials implement a moratorium on the construction of new data centers until adequate protections for the people, the environment, and wildlife are put in place. These protections could include but are not limited to local ordinances establishing noise limits, water protections, and specific zoning for data centers.



We are also demanding transparency from governments and corporate firms building the data centers with annual reports on air pollution, water consumption, etc.



"AI power plants can't hold a candle to People Power. This is the true power we must tap into right now, and Reclaim Our Future is kickstarting the generator," says Hakeem Anwar, co-founder, CEO of Above Phone & author of the AI Data Center Ecology Report. "Thousands of activated humans across 50 states, putting their hearts and minds together to address a problem that regulations won't. Its time to step up and organize, wherever you are."