Read My Essay in This New Fluoride Book!
Friends,
I am honored to have an essay featured in this new book, Fluoride Harm: Suppressed Science and Silenced Voices.
My essay details how my fluoride activism in Houston, Texas evolved to being one of only two journalists in the courtroom for the historic fluoride trial.
Check it out here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/fluoride-harm-hardy-limeback/1148623803
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.