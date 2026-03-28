RARE 1987 Footage of The Finders Cult

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript82833RARE 1987 Footage of The Finders Cult Derrick BrozeMar 28, 202682833ShareTranscriptIn this clip from TCR Live #178, Derrick Broze shares rarely seen mainstream coverage of The Finders cult. Watch Derrick’s documentary on The Finders and see the full archive of reporting: https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-finders-cult/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDerrick Broze's JournalismSubscribeAuthorsDerrick BrozeRecent PostsCPAC 2026 Debrief: Why I Came & What I Saw 13 hrs ago • Derrick BrozeIranian Woman Does NOT Support "Crown Prince" Reza PahlaviMar 28 • Derrick BrozeCPAC Exclusive: Retiring Border Patrol Hardliner Bovino Has 'No Regrets' on Pretti Shooting, Denies U.S. Citizens DetainedMar 26 • Derrick BrozeIs the Iran War Another Gateway to The Great Reset? with Christian Westbrook Mar 25 • Derrick BrozeTCR Live #178: The Iran War & The Agenda 2030 AccelerationMar 24 • Derrick BrozeHelp Derrick Broze Report at CPAC 2026!Mar 20 • Derrick BrozeMonero + Voluntaryism: Why the Philosophy of Liberty Is Essential (Derrick Broze -Monerotopia 2026)Mar 20 • Derrick Broze