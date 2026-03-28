Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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RARE 1987 Footage of The Finders Cult

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Mar 28, 2026

In this clip from TCR Live #178, Derrick Broze shares rarely seen mainstream coverage of The Finders cult.

Watch Derrick’s documentary on The Finders and see the full archive of reporting: https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-finders-cult/

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