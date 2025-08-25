Pyramid of Power: Understanding the Bigger Picture (Derrick Broze on The Mel K Show)

In this episode of The Mel K Show, I welcome back one of the most fearless investigative journalists working today, Derrick Broze. Derrick has dedicated years to exposing the real structures of power that shape our world, and he joins me to talk about his groundbreaking docuseries, The Pyramid of Power. This series is unlike anything else out there because it takes the viewer step-by-step through the layers of influence and control that impact our daily lives.

Derrick began this project in 2020 with the goal of creating a concise, binge-worthy educational resource that blends original investigative work with the best research already available. Drawing from respected books, credible reports, and top-tier documentaries, The Pyramid of Power distills an overwhelming amount of information into accessible 30–35 minute episodes.

Now, five years later, the series is reaching its conclusion with Episode 17.

