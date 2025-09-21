Friends,

I am excited to share the FINAL draft of Chapter 2 of my upcoming untitled memoir.

In case you missed it, I am going to be publishing my story of my battle with depression, suicide attempts, drug addiction, and prison. This is the story of my life from 2003-05, 2006-2008, and a little bit of 2011. This is the prequel to my life as an activist, journalist, film maker, public speaker, etc.

I expect the book to be out by the end of the year, just in time for the 20th anniversary of my arrest. I am sharing previews of the memoir exclusively for paid Substack subscribers.

If you missed chapter 1, check it right here. And Chapter 2 here.

REMINDER: All names have been changed to protect the privacy of people I encountered on my journey.

CHAPTER 3

The Summer of Mayhem and Love



Stan and I were not alone in our efforts to “live fast” and to not “die young.” That summer we ended up recruiting two more misfits into our crew.



There was Shrek, so named because he was a towering figure with long wavy hair who didn’t take shit from anyone. In the world of high school cliques, Shrek came from the jocks, who were mostly football players and preppy boys with pretty girlfriends. They were snobs whom I never felt connected to or welcomed by. Shrek hung with the jocks only because he liked football and drinking. But he didn’t completely fit in with that crowd. His streak of madness and taste for living on the edge set him apart. He and I had a special connection—closer than he had with the rest of our crazy crew.



Then there was Cali, a short, cocky Mexican dude who loved basketball, women, and weed. You’d usually see Cali rocking some dark sunglasses and talking shit with his characteristic SoCal swag. He was one of my childhood friends who’d moved back to California a few years earlier and had just recently returned to Houston. Cali grew up with a military father who provided for his family financially but showed little-to-no love for his son. It wasn’t hard to see why Cali had a chip on his shoulder and felt like he had something to prove. He definitely harbored hurt, trauma, and anger—anger that would erupt and boil over from time to time.



The four of us each had our own unique relationship with one another. Cali would drive Stan crazy, constantly talking shit and calling Stan “tubby” because of his size. Shrek and Stan had their own battle of egos and wills. They were both big dudes, but Shrek was far more aggressive than Stan and was ready to fight at a moment’s notice. I tended to get along with all of them. I think I was the glue holding the whole crew together.

We called ourselves Project Mayhem, or simply PM, after the terrorist group that committed random acts of violence in the book and film Fight Club.



While our efforts to cause terror in the local population never involved bombs, we created our fair share of lunatic events that took us to the edge and back.



A favorite activity of ours was driving around with fireworks and letting them loose on the highway. One of my clearest memories, though, is the night Shrek and I were driving down I-10 with a couple of artillery shells in the car. These shells were small balls with long fuses that you load with explosives. They’re placed inside a tube that shoots them into the air before they explode into the night sky. We figured it’d be fun to wreak havoc by throwing the shells onto a freeway filled with unsuspecting drivers.



“Are you fuckin’ ready?” Shrek asked me, his voice filled with nervous giddiness as he drove down the freeway.



“I got the lighter. Just drive steady while I light this,” I replied with a psychotic smile.

Shrek was laughing hysterically in disbelief at what we were preparing to do. I was sitting behind him. I rolled down the backseat window, lit the fuse on the ball, and was on the verge of tossing it at the poor saps driving behind us. But before I could let it fly, the fuse melted onto my thumb, burning me and causing me to drop it on the floor of Shrek’s car.



“What the fuck are you doin’, man?” screamed Shrek, who was watching me in his rearview mirror.