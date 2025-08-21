Friends,

I am excited to share the FINAL draft of Chapter 2 of my upcoming untitled memoir.

In case you missed it, I am going to be publishing my story of my battle with depression, suicide attempts, drug addiction, and prison. This is the story of my life from 2003-05, 2006-2008, and a little bit of 2011. This is the prequel to my life as an activist, journalist, film maker, public speaker, etc.

I expect the book to be out by the end of the year, just in time for the 20th anniversary of my arrest. I am sharing previews of the memoir exclusively for paid Substack subscribers.

If you missed chapter 1, check it right here.

REMINDER: All names have been changed to protect the privacy of people I encountered on my journey.

CHAPTER 2

“X” Is for Ecstasy

“I’m rollin’ so hard, bro,” my best friend, Stan, said to me as we cooled down in the pool. His eyes were mostly pupil. His head was vibrating like a pendulum, back and forth, back and forth. As if to the same beat, he was chewing nervously on a plastic straw.

“Dude, I know. I can barely see straight,” I said, exhaling deeply.

“Man, I can’t wait for you to get your check. Everything’s gonna be so dope,” he said in between bites of the straw.

“It shouldn’t take long, bro. It’s going to be a big one, especially if I need surgery on my knees!” I laughed while grabbing a pack of cigarettes from the side of the pool.

The check Stan was referring to was a potential settlement check that both of us were impatiently waiting for. After the accident in Elliot’s truck, I was informed that I could get paid if I were injured. My knees had been hurt when they slammed into the back of the truck, and I was desperate for money. So, I started to see doctors about the potential need for surgery on my knees. I was informed that I had osteonecrosis, a condition that called for a surgeon to remove scar tissue and damaged ligaments in both knees. There was still a ways to go before I received any money, but Stan and I were already dreaming of what we were going to do once it showed up.