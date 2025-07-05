Are you interested in building parallel systems outside of the coming Technocratic State?

The 2nd issue of the Agorist Cipher includes the following:

1. Introduction: The Revolutionaries By Brandon Aragon

2. Temporary Autonomous Agoras By Derrick Broze

3. A Bastyon From Censors By Jeremiah Harding

4. Unpopular Opinion: Stablecoins Are Powerful Counter-Economy Tools By Vini Barbosa

5. An Opportunistic Downfall, a Concealed Reward, and an Oversold Wager By Brandon Aragon

6. The Revolution Will Be Tokenized: How Porcfest 2025 Marked a Turning Point in the Fight Against Technocracy By Aaron Day

7. Keep the Current Flowing — An Agorist’s Guide to Using Alternative Currencies Outside the Financial Control Grid by John Bush

I am super excited to share my latest essay on the need for creating what I call “Temporary Autonomous Agoras”. TAA's can be as simple as a local market organized in your community where all vendors accept cash, Monero, precious metals, and barter. The messaging and marketing need not be overtly Agorist or Anarchist. Instead, it can be subtle to draw in “normies” who simply enjoy a nice local market.



I elaborate more on this idea in the essay. Whether you consider yourself an Agorist, or an Anarchist (or Voluntaryist if you prefer), or simply someone who loves freedom and wants to thrive outside the coming Technocratic State, you might be interested in this essay.

