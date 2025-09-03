Friends,
I just left the rally and press conference for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. I am about to start editing the video I filmed.
In the mean time, here are some of the shots I took today at the press conference held by Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna with the lawyers representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, many of whom spoke publicly for the first time today.
Bravo Derrick! Thank you for the sunshine of these photos, and the great blue-sky opening to truth.