Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
8h

I've seen pictures of the backroad crowds coming in from Canada across hunters and private property owners night vision cameras and its very scary. Going on for quite awhile so we know who's involved when they say here look over this way ...not that way for a reason

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
9h

I still cant figure out why the Southern border is so over survellienced yet the Northern border is so under survellienced . Mexico people come here for freedom and to work , the other cells slipping into America from the Nirth are the ones causing the biggest threats of invasion of danger. Why is it that I an old lady can see this but the the real people in charge dont understand this . Is this because the Isreals are working with the Russians to infilterate the military successfully ?

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