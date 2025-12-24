Parallel Structures, Palantir & The People’s Reset (Derrick Broze on The Way Forward)

What if the real danger isn’t left vs. right at all—but the illusion that either side is actually fighting for you?

In this episode, Alec sits down once again with Derrick Broze—investigative journalist, author, filmmaker, public speaker, and Voluntaryist activist—to unpack why Trump’s second term is unfolding almost exactly as we predicted a year ago… and why so many people who claim to value freedom are doubling down on the state anyway.

Derrick has spent years building intentional communities in Mexico, organizing solution-driven events, and reporting on technocracy, surveillance, and the deeper psychological patterns running through today’s “freedom movement.” Together, we break down what’s happening right now—from ICE raids and digital ID infrastructure… to the influencer economy that keeps people reactive instead of sovereign.

This isn’t an episode about punditry or partisan drama. It’s about recognizing the machinery behind the system—and deciding whether you’re just watching it unfold… or preparing to build something else entirely.

Show Notes: https://thewayfwrd.com/podcast/ep-206-parallel-structures-palantir-the-peoples-reset-with-derrick-broze/