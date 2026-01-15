Overcoming Drug Addiction, Self-Hate & The Prison System (Derrick Broze on The Shannon Joy Show)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript813Overcoming Drug Addiction, Self-Hate & The Prison System (Derrick Broze on The Shannon Joy Show)Derrick BrozeJan 15, 2026813ShareTranscriptOn January 13th, journalist Derrick Broze appeared on The Shannon Joy Show to discuss his new memoir “A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons”.Pick up your copy of the book: https://amanofmyword.comDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDerrick Broze's JournalismSubscribeAuthorsDerrick BrozeRecent PostsThe Conscious Resistance-TLAV Fundraiser Announcement - We Need Your Help!Jan 13 • Derrick BrozeIf You Can Hear Me - Alais Clay ft. 33 Jan 12 • Derrick BrozeVenezuela: Drugs, Oil, & TechnocracyJan 11 • Derrick BrozeA Man of My Word, Episode 1: My Experience Battling Drug Addiction Jan 9 • Derrick BrozeWhat Should I Create in 2026? Walk and TalkJan 7 • Derrick BrozeDerrick Broze Outlined US Operations in Venezuela in October 2025Jan 3 • Derrick BrozeTrump Solidified Relationships with Technocrats in 2025Jan 2 • Derrick Broze