Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Overcoming Drug Addiction, Self-Hate & The Prison System (Derrick Broze on The Shannon Joy Show)

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Jan 15, 2026

On January 13th, journalist Derrick Broze appeared on The Shannon Joy Show to discuss his new memoir “A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons”.

Pick up your copy of the book: https://amanofmyword.com

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture