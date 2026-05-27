Overcoming Addiction & Spreading Activation (Derrick Broze on Redacted)

On May 13th, 2026, journalist Derrick Broze joined Redacted to discuss his “Activation Tour” and the core message of “Exit and Build,” a philosophy centered on creating parallel, self-reliant communities. Broze argues that bipartisan politics is a broken system and that true freedom comes from opting out of dependency. He warns against complacency after the COVID era, stating that long-term plans like Agenda 2030 are still progressing. The discussion covers identifying personal vulnerabilities within centralized systems, such as big banks, mainstream healthcare, and corporate food supplies. Derrick also discusses his new memoir, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Physical & Mental Prisons.

Join The Activation Tour: https://activationtour.org

Learn more about Exit and Build: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exb

Pick up copy of A Man of My Word: https://amanofmyword.com