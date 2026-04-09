Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
7h

Ellison was paraded out early in DJT's 2nd term, and many on the "freedom-loving" right didn't even blink.

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