Opting Out of Technocracy (Derrick Broze on #SolutionsWatch)

Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance joins us today to discuss Chapter 13 of his new documentary, The Pyramid of Power. We talk about what technocracy is, how people can opt out of systems of control, how and why they should start building communities and networks in line with their non-technocratic values and why (sometimes) being a butthead is a good solution.



Show Notes: https://corbettreport.com/opting-out-of-technocracy/