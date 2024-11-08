Opt-Out of Dystopia and Enter Monerotopia! My Final (In Person) Talk of 2024!
Friends,
I will be in Mexico City from November 14th to 17th for Monerotopia! If you want to learn more about Monero - a privacy coin that helps me avoid banks and government - plus tips from activists focused on privacy, don't miss this!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This will be my 2nd year speaking and I am stoked for it because I will be sharing out our efforts to build a local counter-economy in Morelia and Mexico in general. I will also be sharing about alternative currencies which already exist, including Tumin.
If you can make it, I'd love to hang out with you in person. Other speakers include John Bush, Sterlin Lujan, and Aaron Day!
Use promo code derrickbroze24 to get 10% off of #MoneroTopia24 tickets!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.