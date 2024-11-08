Friends,

I will be in Mexico City from November 14th to 17th for Monerotopia! If you want to learn more about Monero - a privacy coin that helps me avoid banks and government - plus tips from activists focused on privacy, don't miss this!

﻿This will be my 2nd year speaking and I am stoked for it because I will be sharing out our efforts to build a local counter-economy in Morelia and Mexico in general. I will also be sharing about alternative currencies which already exist, including Tumin.

﻿If you can make it, I'd love to hang out with you in person. Other speakers include John Bush, Sterlin Lujan, and Aaron Day!

﻿﻿Use promo code derrickbroze24 to get 10% off of #MoneroTopia24 tickets!