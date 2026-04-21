Friends,

In late December I released my memoir, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons.



In addition to telling my story of dealing with mental health struggles, self harm, abusing drugs and alcohol, and going to prison, it also tells the story of how I rebuilt my life after overcoming all that.



One of the stories I tell is how after getting out of lockup and off parole I decided to take a bicycle tour across the US. I rode my bike from Houston through New Mexico over 3 months while volunteering on farms.



At one point I was in a small town in NM and a local reporter stopped me and asked me to share my story. This journey was definitely a big part of my spiritual awakening.



When I was including this story to the book I was actually able to find a digital copy of the article he wrote about me.

It says:



March 17, 2011 “Bicycle Journey is Educational.”



“Broze said he will return to Houston with the ability to promote a less wasteful way of life.



“‘This trip means so much to me,’ he said. ‘It’s the farming and the adventure of it and meeting people and trying to spread a good message—there are so many levels. It feels to me like I’m on a spiritual journey.’”



Pick up a copy of my memoir and read all my stories of hitting rock bottom and waking up: https://amanofmyword.com