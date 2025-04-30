What REALLY Happened During the 2023 Maui Fires?

In August 2023, wildfires broke out across Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui. The town of Lahaina on Maui's coast was particularly hit hard. Questions immediately began to circulate regarding the true cause of these fires. Derrick Broze sits down with researchers Traci Derwin and Shane Buell to discuss their book, Sound the Alarm: The Maui Disaster That Sparked an Awakening. Shane and Traci outline what went wrong in Maui and why they don't believe the government's official story.



Pick up a copy of Sound the Alarm here: https://themauibook.com/