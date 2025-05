I was back in the studio this week recording my new song Manifesting the Future.

There's two main themes of this song - being connected to the divine, and manifesting the future we want. There's also some lines about ignoring the darkness in our world, and how people turn a blind eye to genocide.

I might play this one on the upcoming US tour with DubFX, and Prezence!

Can't wait to share it. #33IsHere