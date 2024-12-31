My Top 5 Investigations for The Last American Vagabond in 2024
Thanks for the support in 2024!
Friends,
You likely know that I write articles for TLAV covering a wide range of topics including technocracy, geopolitics, health, government corruption, etc
Here are my top 5 stories, not necessarily the top 5 stories in the world.
1. The Historic Fluoride Lawsuit Resumes in February
I was the only journalist in the courtroom for the entire proceedings.
Week 1: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/week1-fluoride-lawsuit/
Week 2: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/week-2-fluoridelawsuit/
Wrap up: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fluoride-lawsuit-comes-to-an-end/
Another Study on Fluoride: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/jama-fluoride-study/
NTP Report released: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ntp-report-fluoride-lowers-iq/
Judge’s final ruling: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fluoride-lawsuit-ruling/
2. My Investigation into Bethany Christian Services and the Adoption Industry Complex
I followed this story after a tip from a reader.
Part 1: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bethany-christian-services-part1-lawsuits/
Part 2: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bcs-part2-mothers-speak-out/
Part 3: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bcs-part-3-organizations-exposing-truth/
3. The UN's Summit of the Future
I was one of the few journalist paying attention to the SoF and 1 of only 2 who went in person.
60 days away: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/60-days-summit-future/
Weeks Away: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/summit-future-week-away/
Only Days Away: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/summit-future-final-draft/
Pact of the Future Signed – what comes next? https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/un-signs-pact-future/
4. Joe Biden’s Final Year in Office and His Legacy
All presidents are puppets, but Biden took that sentiment to a whole new level. His endless support of Zionism is obviously a huge stain.
The Biden Administration’s Legacy of Migrant Children Trafficking https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biden-admin-migrant-trafficking/
GMO Promotion with Mr. Monsanto https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biden-monsanto-gmo-mexico/
Biden DOJ Targets Doctor Who Blew Whistle on Transgender Practices https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biden-targets-doctor-transgender/
5. The Great Inversion
The Great Inversion, aka the False Awakening and the co-opting of the liberty/freedom movement is perhaps the biggest story of the year and will ripple out into 2025.
What is The Great Inversion?
https://theconsciousresistance.com/what-is-the-great-inversion/
America’s Frontier Fund: The Venture Capital Firm with Ties to Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/americas-frontier-fund-schmidt-thiel/
Zionist Technocrats vs Zionist Technocrats https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/election-2024-technocrats-vs-technocrats/
Trump’s Next Term
You Can’t Hide: Elon’s Satellite Network – https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/musk-space-x-satellite-network/
Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/spyware-unleash-trump-2nd-term/
Republican Party Platform Under Trump is Anti-Free Speech https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/republican-platform-trump/
Honorable Mentions:
Question the Trump Assassination Attempt
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/trump-assassination-questions/
The Co-opting of Bitcoin
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/btc-trump-rumble/
