Friends,



You likely know that I write articles for TLAV covering a wide range of topics including technocracy, geopolitics, health, government corruption, etc

Here are my top 5 stories, not necessarily the top 5 stories in the world.

1. The Historic Fluoride Lawsuit Resumes in February

I was the only journalist in the courtroom for the entire proceedings.

Week 1: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/week1-fluoride-lawsuit/

Week 2: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/week-2-fluoridelawsuit/

Wrap up: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fluoride-lawsuit-comes-to-an-end/

Another Study on Fluoride: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/jama-fluoride-study/

NTP Report released: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ntp-report-fluoride-lowers-iq/

Judge’s final ruling: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fluoride-lawsuit-ruling/

2. My Investigation into Bethany Christian Services and the Adoption Industry Complex

I followed this story after a tip from a reader.

Part 1: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bethany-christian-services-part1-lawsuits/

Part 2: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bcs-part2-mothers-speak-out/

Part 3: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bcs-part-3-organizations-exposing-truth/

3. The UN's Summit of the Future

I was one of the few journalist paying attention to the SoF and 1 of only 2 who went in person.

60 days away: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/60-days-summit-future/

Weeks Away: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/summit-future-week-away/

Only Days Away: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/summit-future-final-draft/

Pact of the Future Signed – what comes next? https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/un-signs-pact-future/

4. Joe Biden’s Final Year in Office and His Legacy

All presidents are puppets, but Biden took that sentiment to a whole new level. His endless support of Zionism is obviously a huge stain.

The Biden Administration’s Legacy of Migrant Children Trafficking https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biden-admin-migrant-trafficking/

GMO Promotion with Mr. Monsanto https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biden-monsanto-gmo-mexico/

Biden DOJ Targets Doctor Who Blew Whistle on Transgender Practices https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biden-targets-doctor-transgender/

5. The Great Inversion

The Great Inversion, aka the False Awakening and the co-opting of the liberty/freedom movement is perhaps the biggest story of the year and will ripple out into 2025.

What is The Great Inversion?

https://theconsciousresistance.com/what-is-the-great-inversion/

America’s Frontier Fund: The Venture Capital Firm with Ties to Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/americas-frontier-fund-schmidt-thiel/

Zionist Technocrats vs Zionist Technocrats https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/election-2024-technocrats-vs-technocrats/

Trump’s Next Term

You Can’t Hide: Elon’s Satellite Network – https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/musk-space-x-satellite-network/

Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/spyware-unleash-trump-2nd-term/

Republican Party Platform Under Trump is Anti-Free Speech https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/republican-platform-trump/

Honorable Mentions:

Question the Trump Assassination Attempt

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/trump-assassination-questions/

The Co-opting of Bitcoin

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/btc-trump-rumble/



If you support my work, please consider investing in my work here.