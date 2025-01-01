

Friends,

I am regularly invited to speak about my journalism, my activism, and Exit and Build strategy. Even though I did less talks in 2024, it was a banner year with talks in Mexico, the U.S., Denmark, England, and Wales.

1. What Won’t You Do to Advance Liberty?!?! – The Greater Reset 5

I started the year with a retrospective look at all of the activism I have done since 2019 and sharing ideas for others to adapt.

2. Navigating the Future of A.I., Digital ID’s, & Digital Money - Envision Festival ’24

This crowd tends to be left-leaning, spiritual, and even "new age" in some cases. But they understand permaculture and community. I came with a warning about Technocracy.

3. Exit And Build: How To Live The Principles Of Liberty Now - Sedona Voluntaryism Conference

This one was given to an audience of mostly libertarians who get the general message of liberty but maybe aren't doing anything about it.

I shared how to live it.

Stay tuned for lots more talks in 2025!