

Friends,

One of the main reasons I have been using crypto for over a decade (first BTC, now XMR and privacy coins) is because it doesn't require a bank or government and there are no questions asked.

However, since so many of you are afraid of crypto I've been using Substack and Buy Me a Coffee, with Stripe connected to a Wise account to receive your donations.

I've only been using Stripe and Wise for the last 2-3 years so I could receive support from people who want to donate via credit cards.

However, since I don't have a bank account Wise was an option to receive money internationally.

As the funds coming in have increased (from my journalism, to payments for The People's Reset, etc), Wise has started to get more invasive and nosy about my business.

Now, for the last week Wise has had my money on hold until I show them numerous documents which I don't have.

They are asking for a bank statement, a tax record, a freelancing contract, 3 months worth of payment records etc.

I've explained that I am a freelancer and do not have a business. I receive support from people who like my work, and for writing articles, and hosting events.

Unfortunately, they won't accept anything I can share, and are basically forcing me to close my account while they have my money on hold.

This problem is just a small example of the many issues people like myself who are unbanked face while trying to stay free from the state and banks.

This is going to get worse. There will be less and less options to exist outside of the system as the Technocratic State.

This is why we need XMR and privacy crypto, cash, alternative currencies, and new parallel systems outside of the state's hands. Until that happens people like myself will keep having to jump from one hoop to another, to one platform to another just to receive money.

Please, if you support me, learn about XMR and start donating to me that way. Otherwise, sooner or later I won't be able to receive your support.