Derrick Broze's Journalism

Questioning Mind
11m

I am very happy you overcame your addiction. You are an important influential figure in my life (even though we don't agree on everything 😉). I looked the other day to see if this is released, as there are a couple addicts in my life. We just lost someone too. While it was internal gut bleeding, I suspect that was in large part due to, if not totally due to, the massive & consistent alcohol consumption. I am looking forward to reading this, so perhaps I can better understand what my loved ones are going through and hopefully they will read it. Thank you for all you do and congratulations for your accomplishments, Derrick.

Luc Lelievre
11m

Mr. Broze’s book presents a compelling narrative. As a social scientist, my own understanding of the phenomenon he describes has always been macro. This new book offers the corresponding micro-level explanation.

"Canada's Top Ratings

Client d'Amazon

5.0 out of 5 stars WACQUANT Loïc, 2009, Punishing the Poor: The Neoliberal Government of Social Insecurity

Evaluated in Canada on February 25, 2024

Format: Paperback

WACQUANT, Loïc, 2009, Punishing the Poor: The Neoliberal Government of Social Insecurity (a John Hope Franklin Center Book). Durham, London, Duke University Press Books, 408 p., illus., index (Luc Lelièvre).

This is a powerful book on the plight of the poor in the United States, in the wake of post-welfare. Without labeling the proponents of the draconian post-welfare measures as hypocritical and corrupt politicians, the French sociologist, Loïc Wacquant, nevertheless pulls no punches in his criticism of them in this scathing work. Indeed, the author is not kind to the American political and financial elite who foster socioeconomic inequalities in a society subordinated to the market and free enterprise—a society that claims to be "meritocratic." The enduring myth of the "American Dream" still persists, delivering its most vulnerable citizens to a pack of capitalist wolves under the guise of empowering them, in a neoliberal fashion.

The unclassifiable Michel Foucault is frequently cited in this work, as are other major figures in sociological literature: Émile Durkheim, Erving Goffman, C. Wright Mills, Ralf Gustav Dahrendorf, and Pierre Bourdieu. The book is divided into four main parts and nine chapters. A prologue and an introduction precede the first chapter, although the book concludes with details on the political and economic neoliberalism currently practiced on both sides of the Atlantic. (In our opinion, it is best to read this passage before beginning to read Wacquant's book in its entirety.)

In this work, the author frequently discusses the thesis that the deregulation of the market economy (the most aggressive form of unbridled capitalism currently known), and the erosion of social protections in Western countries, mean that poor populations very often find themselves in the clutches of the justice system (and most often confronted with the incarceration system). This is just one of the book's central arguments: the criminalization of poverty, which most often affects African Americans and Latinos in the United States. According to Wacquant, the issue is not so much combating crime, but rather the poor themselves, whom a new neoliberal economy is driving into abject destitution; those whom the elites ignominiously label "social waste."

This situation reduces the underclass of major American cities to the humiliating condition of people with leprosy, argues Wacquant, who tells us what we already knew, and what we can, of course, guess: the United States is a police state, a vast laboratory of social control. A "panopticon" à la Michel Foucault, that is, punitive surveillance, in a post-welfare society.

From an even more pervasive and devastating perspective, the renowned psychologist Albert Bandura himself identified all the mechanisms mentioned by Wacquant. In his theory of disengagement, Bandura (2016) discusses the following mechanisms, listed and very well translated from the American by Psychomedia: “[T]hey sanctifies their harmful behavior as serving worthy causes, as being better than certain behaviors of others…; they offload blame for the harm they cause by displacing and diffusing responsibility, etc.” (Psychomedia 2016)

We have observed, in our reading of Wacquant, that the American state uses these cognitive mechanisms extensively to discourage applicants for social assistance. (Having read every word carefully, the author's entire book essentially boils down to this.)

Wacquant explicitly reveals that the United States, more than any other country in the world, uses incarceration (prison!) to address the social problems it creates itself by continually reducing social protections for individuals (specifically in the states of New York and California), refusing to tax wealthy families and transnational corporations, and then using the pretext of necessary budgetary austerity. Furthermore, fashionable politicians in this country harbor nothing but contempt for the poor. American morality, particularly the work ethic, leads this country to prefer spending billions building new correctional facilities rather than providing adequate and humane assistance to its poor. Things will only worsen as new police surveillance techniques, such as data mining and artificial intelligence (AI), are developed with the avowed aim of making the lives of the poor even more miserable.

Ultimately, this represents a clear destruction/regression of human rights progress (if any truly existed beyond paper); that is to say, a painful post-Fordism (or post-Keynesianism), observed in both the United States and Europe (particularly in France and the United Kingdom in Europe, in order to conform to the American model, as the last two chapters demonstrate), regarding the social and economic rights of individuals. The book, which contains a rich vocabulary, is nevertheless accessible to anyone with a good command of English. Although an original French version of this work was published in 2004 under the title 'Punish the Poor', the English edition is more complete.

Luc Lelièvre,

Sociologist,

Poularies (Quebec), Canada"

