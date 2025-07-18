My Last Presentations of 2025 will be at Thrive Alive Fest in Kansas.

Are you interested in conscious community building, permaculture, & holistic veganism?



Miriam and I are so excited to bring inspiring solutions-focused vibes to Thrive Alive Fest this September!

I will be giving a presentation discussing how animal liberation is one piece of a larger holistic liberatory movement, and discussing Exit and Build strategy. Miriam will be hosting a guided meditation!

There's going to be lots of other informative workshops, music from people like Mike Love, camping, sober, family friendly fun!

Do you want to experience this beautiful, brilliant, holistic, movement & plant-powered community we are creating in person with us???

Join us Sept 18–22, 2025 at the Timber Lakes Camp & Retreat Kansas for Thrive Alive!

Get yours 🎟 tickets here: https://buytickets.at/bornvegan/1515820/r/derrick