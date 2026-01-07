Friends,

My first talk of 2026 is coming up in just 3 weeks at The People’s Reset 2026 in Morelia, Mexico!

I will be speaking on day 3 under the them Agorism & Parallel Networks.

My talk is titled “A Parallel, Non-AA Path to Recovery and Healing Trauma”.



Here’s the description:

“Derrick will share about his story of dealing with mental health issues, drug addiction, battling self-harm, and body image struggles. Most importantly, he will share how he overcame these challenges by using a non-traditional path that eschews the “addiction as a disease” model promoted by AA and other 12 step programs. Finally, he will make the case that until the “freedom movement” learns to tackle such overwhelming and difficult ailments as addiction - particularly within our own families and movements - we will not be truly free.”

The entire Activation is free to watch online.

If you can make it in person I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT.



Get tickets here: https://thepeoplesreset.org/tickets