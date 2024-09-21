My day at the UN's Action Days is coming to an end. For those who don't know, these 2 Action Days directly precede the Summit of the Future and the signing of the Pact for the Future tomorrow morning.

The public still has not seen the final draft of the Pact for the Future which claims to speak for the people of the world, and is focused on accelerating the race to the completion of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda.

I attended about 10 different panels focused on global governance/multilateralism, digital health, digital IDs, fighting misinformation, and remaking the financial architecture of the world.

Overall, this event was exactly what I expected - lots of buzzwords thrown around by people who may indeed have positive intentions for the world. I do think there are lots well-intentioned people who follow the UN and come to events like this seeking solutions for the worlds problems.

In fact, I am constantly reminded how what I/we are co-creating with The Peoples' Reset/ The Greater Reset, The Freedom Cell Network, and The Conscious Resistance is so similar to what these UN folks discuss (at least on the surface level). However, the major difference is that the folks here do not question the assumption (and the lie that we've all been told since birth) that the UN is a tool for peace and is the de facto world government.

Personally, I never gave my consent or approval for any UN agenda (nor did I give consent to the US government).

While there may be some common ground in describing similar problems between the UN and the solutions-focused movements I am apart of, the similarities end there. Seeing the same problems is one thing, but choosing solutions is a whole other thing.

Where the UN believes it has the mandate to act for the world and speak for the people of the world as they attempt to enact their Technocratic, centralized, top-down programs, the solutions-focused movement believes we can change the world on a voluntary basis and still respect consent of the people.

Ultimately, whatever the UN member states sign on Sunday morning - whether it mentions emergency platforms, new financial infrastructure or not - we do not have to obey their edicts. We can choose non-compliance and reject their demands.

More importantly, we must chart our own course. This truly is an ideological battle and the fact remains that the UN is funded, organized, and supported by the most of the world's governments and corporations. They host in person events, they release white papers, and propagandize the masses into believing they are the best tool for dealing with issues which impact the whole world.

Either we are going to do nothing but complain on the internet and be swept up in the UN/WEF/Club of Rome/ Bilderberg etc vision of 2030 and beyond, OR, we put time and energy into our own visions of the future.

This is why I am so grateful to be involved with The People's Reset movement. For the last 5 years we have been hosting in-person Activations, promoting real solutions outside the political puppets and apathetic black pillers. We started by providing an alternative to the WEF's Davos meeting in January and now we are continuing by offering an alternative to the UN's Summit of the Future.

If you are looking for another path, with practical, tangible solutions, join us in Bath, UK from September 27-29th for 3 days of 24 solutions-focused presentations under 5 themes, 31 workshops, vendors, music, and community. If you can't make it in person you can watch all the main stage talks on our website for free. We will also post all the talks on the official Greater Reset Odysee channel after the event wraps.

I hope you will tune into The People's Reset to get some ideas for how you can activate, empower, and liberate yourself in a holistic fashion. I encourage you not to sit on the sidelines and watch the world slip further into tyranny. Together, we can leave behind a better world for the coming generations, and we can do it without the UN.

Thanks for the support.