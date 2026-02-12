I recently realized my 2018 documentary “Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein” was mentioned in the Epstein files.

On November 29, 2018, - 4 weeks after the documentary was released - Ronald Weiser, businessman, former Republican politician and donor, emailed someone (name Redacted) about my then new documentary Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein.

While the name is redacted in the latest Epstein drops, we can see that the email was forwarded to Weiser from a Larry Brayboy. The email was originally sent to Brayboy from ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net



It reads:



”On December 4th, a civil trial against pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach County is set to begin nearly 10 years after it was filed. Epstein will not be present. His attorney Jack Scarola will be forced to read excerpts from Epstein’s sworn statements, where he’d refused to answer nearly every question by invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution and served 13 months in a work release sentence, during which time he traveled frequently and spent some weekends in the Palm Beach County Jail. He later paid millions in settlements both in and out of court to dozens of claimants but now, the case has been now reopened and his victims are finally able to testify for the first time.

What’s being litigated is whether federal prosecutors violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act by not telling the young women that they agreed to drop their investigation if Epstein pleaded guilty to the state charges.

This video by The Conscious Resistance gives a good summary of this story and imminent court case.”

Ronald Weiser and Larry Brayboy appear in other emails with each other.

This is the only way you would ever see my work listed in these files.

Thanks for the support.