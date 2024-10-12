MONDAY: Brand New Interview with Michael Connett, lead attorney for the Fluoride Action Network!
Brand New Interview with Michael Connett, lead attorney for the Fluoride Action Network, discussing the latest news on fluoride!
Michael details the importance of a federal court ruling that fluoride lowers IQ in children and must be regulated. Michael also shares advice for activists seeking to use the ruling to fight water fluoridation in their communities!
Stay tuned for the interview on Monday morning!
See my previous reporting on the fluoride lawsuit and the NTP report.
