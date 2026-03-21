Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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St Stephen's avatar
St Stephen
1d

Excellent piece.

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Shelie's avatar
Shelie
2d

Yep, that is the plan, they have been talking about it for years, along with the sustainable development UN/BRICs agenda. Odd how the war in middle east will reduce the availability hydrocarbons for energy. Carbon credits? “China is the model”?

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