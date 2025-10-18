In this clip from TCR Live #164, Derrick Broze discusses recent efforts by local indigenous peoples to vote to form an autonomous community and what that would mean.
Watch the full show: TCR Live #164: Self-Governance Rises + Impending Attack on Venezuela
Mexican Indigenous Communities Attempt To Become Autonomous
Oct 18, 2025
