Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
3h

Awesome. I knew it -- these plans are gonna rapidly collapse. We humans just ain't gonna play Agenda 2030 anymore. We've called the game. We're out. As you say, Derrick, exit and build. We need to build all new systems without the globalists.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

Wow! That's awesome!

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals

https://mises.org/mises-wire/ruling-class-wants-you-think-central-planning-inevitable

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