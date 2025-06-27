Mainstream Alternative Media Ignores Bilderberg 2025

In this clip from TCR Live #137, Derrick Broze breaks down the importance of Bilderberg 2025 and asks why so many in the "mainstream alternative media" have stopped reporting on the Bilderberg Group.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/mam-ignores-bilderberg-2025/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Enjoy our work? Sign up for monthly support:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derrickbroze

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn Use Code DBROZE50

Get Your Organic Mushroom Extracts from Cultivated-Mind: https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

Don't forget to use code "Broze" at checkout to get a 10% discount!﻿﻿

Follow TCRN on social media and invest in our efforts to advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7

Telegram - https://t.me/theconsciousresistance

YouTube - https://www.YouTube.com/@consciousresistance.com

Twitter - https://www.Twitter.com/Dbrozelivefree