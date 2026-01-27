Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
5h

The Trump administration under Lee Zeldin and Pam Bondi are refusing to abide by a 2024 court ruling that would force fluoride toxicity to be acknowledged and likely causing it to be removed from drinking water nationwide.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture