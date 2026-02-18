Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
5h

UPDATE: Les Wexner’s official statement to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has been released. Wexner states:

“never saw or heard about Epstein being in the company of a minor girl. To the contrary, he led me to believe he was in serious and long-term relationships with two women, Dr. Eva Andersson and later Ghislaine Maxwell, both of whom he said he contemplated marrying. I was never on his airplane. Contrary to rumor, I did not give Epstein the New York townhouse; he purchased it from me for what I was told was the appraised value. After we moved out, I never set foot in that house again. I visited Epstein’s island only once, shortly after he purchased it, when Abigail, our young children, and I stopped for a few hours one morning while we were on a cruise on our boat. Again, the side of Epstein that he chose to reveal to me was far different from the predator he eventually was exposed to be.”

Read the full statement here: https://www.nbc4i.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/18/2026/02/Statement-of-Leslie-H.-Wexner.pdf

Reply
Share
PegsRiledUp's avatar
PegsRiledUp
2h

It all makes me sick! As a survivor of horrific abuse myself, it's stunning to me the ease at which so many, look away, or downplay it. There's a petition out there to get more of the monsters of the Epstein-Trump horror show in front of Congress and the world. WE cannot be silent.

https://www.change.org/Justice4Survivors

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture