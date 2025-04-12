Michael Connett, the lead attorney in the lawsuit against the EPA over water fluoridation, shares his thoughts on the latest national news regarding water fluoridation.
Connett discusses announcements by HHS Secretary Kennedy and the EPA. He also discusses the EPA’s decision to delay the appeal process in the federal lawsuit. Connett says the answer is for the EPA to ban fluoride.
Lead Attorney in Fluoride Lawsuit: EPA Needs to Ban Fluoride
Apr 12, 2025
